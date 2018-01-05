Meetings to be held in Donegal in bid to retain Irish language

Ongoing efforts are being made to retain the Irish language and its use in the South West Donegal Gaeltacht region.

Eunan Cunningham Chairperson of the Language Planning Steering Committee in South West Donegal Gaeltacht says the language is not being used as much in the area as done so in the past.

A series of meetings are to be held next week in an effort to gather the opinions of locals on the language.

Mr Cunningham says it is about protecting and maintaining the language as a living language: