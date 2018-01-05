Just over €40 million confirmed for Donegal roads by TII

The TII has confirmed just over 40 million euro for development safety and road strenghtening works on Donegal Primary and Secondary road network for 2018.

Many of the projects which are spread right around the county have previously been flagged in a series of Government accouncements.

They include considerable works on various sections of the N56.

It’s is an increase on the 2017 allocation but still short of the €44 million requested by the county council.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says it’s important that people see the work being done……..