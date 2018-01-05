Gardai investigate man’s sudden death in Letterkenny restuarant

Gardai in Letterkenny have launched an investigation after a mans body was found in the toilets of a fast food restaurant on the Port Road area of the town earlier today.

The man, who is understood to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai are examining CCTV of the premises as part of the investigation.

The man’s body is expected to be removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a full post mortem will take place to determine the cause of death and the course of the garda investigation.