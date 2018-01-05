Donegal Sport Star Awards to release nominatons and launch 2018 event next week

The launch for the 42nd Donegal Sports Star Awards will take place next Tuesday evening 9th January in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny at 6 p.m.

Chairperson Neil Martin will reveal the name of the special guest for the awards function which takes place on Friday the 26th of January in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

Information on tickets and other details will also be announced. We will also release the completed list of nominations the day before on Monday 9th January.

“We’re looking forward to the launch now on Tuesday evening. A lot of work has been done but the committee will have a few busy weeks ahead in finalizing the winners in the various categories as well as preparing for the function itself. There has been a really good response in regard to nominations again. As we have been doing in recent years we will again invite some past winners to the launch. This time it is the 20 winners from 1977 who will be marking 40 years since they won their awards. We have contacted them all either personally or family representatives at this stage and we’re hoping now that they will be able to attend” Mr Martin said.

Once again the Mount Errigal Hotel will be the sole booking outlet and tickets will be available from next Wednesday morning.

As has become the tradition in recent years the committee will honour the winners from 1977 at the launch next Tuesday evening and will recognize the anniversary by making a presentation to each of the 20 winners who were first honoured at the Milford Inn on November 25th 1977.

There were just 20 categories in that year compared to 47 in 2016. Invitations to the launch have also been extended to Sean O’Longain, CEO of Donegal VEC who made the presentations that night and to former TD Paddy Harte who was Chairman of Donegal County Council at the time. He presented the first ever Chairman’s Trophy for Secondary School achievements to Falcarragh C.S.

The other 19 winners were Danny McDaid, Letterkenny (Athletics); David Patterson (Badminton); Margaret Curran, Kildrum (Camogie); Hugo Boyle, Carrigart (Boxing); Tommy Murray, Kilmacrennan (Clay Pigeon Shooting); Joe Barr, Newtowncunningham (Cycling); Ian Rankin, St. Johnston (Cricket); Martin Carney, Ballyshannon (Gaelic Football); Sean McCormack, Milford (Golf); Bernie McCallion, Falcarragh (Handball); Freddie Stewart, Ballybofey (Hockey); Laurence Doherty, Killygordon (Hurling); Derek McMahon, Milford (Motorsport); Paul McGlinchey, Letterkenny (Rugby); Con McLaughlin, Ramelton (Soccer); John Kelly, Letterkenny (Swimming); George Peoples, Fanad (Table Tennis); William Hynes, Lifford (Hall of Fame Cycling) and Billy McConnell, Raphoe (Appreciation Hockey).