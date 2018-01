The Council is being asked to carry out an urgent review of car parking at Larkin’s Lane in Letterkenny.

It follows concern raised by proprietors in the area that some people are leaving their cars parked there for the majority of the day and this is having a detrimental effect on their business.

Mayor of Letterkenny Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh says a number of options can be explored in a bid to prevent long stay parking in this area: