Two Donegal schools to begin studying Computer Science for Leaving Cert

Two Donegal schools are among 40 post-primary schools across Ireland that will begin studying Computer Science as a Leaving Cert subject this September.

Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town and Saint Eunan’s College, Letterkenny will be among the first to offer the subject with pupils sitting an exam in 2020.

The introduction of Computer Science as a Leaving Certificate subject is part of the Government’s overall commitment to embed digital technology in teaching and learning.

Geraldine Diver, Principal of the Abbey Vocational School says computing science is neccesary for students now in this modern world: