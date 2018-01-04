Lough Swilly lifeboat rescue six crewmen in overnight operation

The Lough Swilly Lifeboat was tasked overnight to assist in landing a fishing vessel at Rathmullen pier after it got into difficulty off the coast of Fanad Head.

The alarm was raised at 2.50am this morning after reports of the vessel, which was carrying six crewmen, suffered mechanical failure.

The lifeboat was dispatched at 3am and on arrival passed a tow and brought the fishing boat to safety at Rathmullen.

Spokesperson for Lough Swilly Lifeboat Joe Joyce says thankfully conditions were favourable at the time of the rescue: