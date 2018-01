Huge concern still remains over Donegal Gardaí’s ability to cope with severe flooding emergencies.

The entire Donegal Garda Division has no access to a 4×4 vehicle with the majority of their cars unsuitable to pass through high flood water.

The Donegal GRAs Spokesperson is Brendan O’Connor.

He says Gardai have a responsibilty to attend flooding events but are effectively restricted in carrying out some duties due to a lack of basic equipment: