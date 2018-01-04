Donegal TD hits out at Government over crisis at LUH

As the Health Service Executive plans to hold a media briefing today to discuss the current situation at the country’s Emergency Departments, a Donegal Deputy has hit out at the Government.

The INMO confirmed numbers waiting to be admitted to hospitals across the country reached a new national record high yesterday with 677 people waiting on a bed.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue says it is now time the Government got to grips with overcrowding in the health service.

He says, once again the Government is ignoring the funding request from management at Letterkenny University Hospital to reopen the short stay ward as the Minister for Health admits there is a need for increased capacity at hospitals across Ireland: