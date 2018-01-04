Almost 400 dwellings added to Donegal Residential Building Stock in 2017

There were almost 400 dwellings added to the Donegal Residential Building Stock in 2017.

According to figures revealed in the latest GeoView Residential Buildings Report, the level of demand is still far greater than supply.

The report finds that in Donegal, 393 new dwellings were added to the total residential stock in 2017.

The database estimates a total of 95,114 vacant dwellings in the country.

The vacancy rate in Donegal was 10.2%, which was higher than the national average.

Construction activity has doubled relative to the same period last year and was primarily concentrated in the Leinster region, accounting for 63.4% of the overall total. In Donegal, 180 buildings were under construction in December 2017.

Data from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government showed that there were a total of 318 residential commencements were recorded in Donegal in 2017.

The average residential property price in Donegal in 2017 was €118,333. This was lower than the national average of €262,061. Excluding Dublin city and county, the average national property price was €187,623.

The area with the highest average residential property price in 2017 in the county was Letterkenny, at €133,803.