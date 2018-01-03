Two Tyrone debuts for game switched to Armagh

Tyrone’s game with Antrim in their opening McKenna tie on Wednesday night has been moved to Armagh.

Following an inspection on Tuesday afternoon at Healy Park in Omagh the pitch was deemed unplayable.

The game has now been moved to the Athletic Grounds with an 8.00pm throw in.

Tyrone Manager Mickey Harte has handed senior debuts to Brendan Burns of Pomeroy in the full back line and Michael McKernan of Coalisland among the half backs.

Six of the side that started August’s All Ireland semi final loss to Dublin will start.

Tyrone’s starting 15 to play Antrim.

1 – Niall Morgan – Éadan na dTorc

2 – Brendan Burns – Cabhán a’Chaortainn

3 – Pádraig Hampsey – Oileán a’Ghuail

4 – Michael McKernan – Oileán a’Ghuail

5 – Tiarnan McCann – Coill an Chlochair

6 – Hugh Pat McGeary – Cabhán a’Chaortainn

7 – Kieran McGeary – Cabhán a’Chaortainn

8 – Cathal McShane – E. R. Uí Néill

9 – Padraig McNulty – Dún Geanainn

10 – Matthew Donnelly (c) – Trí Leac

11 – Niall Sludden – An Droim Mhór

12 – Frank Burns – Cabhán a’Chaortainn

13 – Darren McCurry – Éadan na dTorc

14 – Harry Loughran – An Mhaigh

15 – Lee Brennan – Trí Leac