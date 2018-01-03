Storm Eleanor: number of premises damaged in Inishowen

A number of premises have been damaged in Inishowen as Storm Eleanor battered the North West coast overnight.

Emergency crews attended a number of incidents of flooding last night after torrential rain hit the peninsula.

Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution across the county this morning as there remains a severe risk of localised flooding in many areas.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Cllr. Jack Murray says a number of homes that were under threat overnight had already been affected by Augusts disastrous floods:

Meanwhile almost 50 properties in Ballymagarry near Buncrana remain without power this morning while 36 customers in Kilcar are also without power.