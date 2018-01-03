Storm Eleanor: Letterkenny housing estate has lucky escape

A housing estate in Letterkenny had a lucky escape last night after a significant amount of flood water was close to entering people homes.

Glenwood estate and the surrounding area has been prone to flooding over the years, leading to numerous calls for flood defence measures to be carried out.

While water gushed through the estate flooding some gardens overnight, homes were not damaged.

Speaking on the Nine Til Noon show local resident Annmarie Simmons says the responsibility lies with Irish Water but a lack of funding has prevented the issue from being addressed: