Searches ongoing for suspected explosive device near Donegal /Fermanagh border

Police in Fermanagh are appealing to members of the public living in or travelling through the Garrison and Belcoo areas, close to the Donegal border to be vigilant and not to touch any suspicious objects.

The warning follows reports that some type of explosive device has been left in a wooded area between Cashel Cross and Kiltyclogher.

Police are currently investigating this report and are working to establish an exact location of any such device.

Superintendent Jane Humphries said: “The safety of the community is of paramount importance and we are appealing to anyone who notices any suspicious objects not to touch them but to contact police immediately by calling 999.”