ESB Networks say there are still over 420 homes and businesses without power in East Donegal.

Earlier problems which saw over 2,000 outages in Creeslough, Glenties and Kilcar have been resolved.

Now, there are 257 outages in Ballyraine, Letterkenny, and 166 in neighbouring Gortlee.

It’s anticipated power should be restored by 3 o’clock this afternoon.

Updates available at https://www.esb.ie/esb-networks/powercheck/