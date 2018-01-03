Lecky, McGuigan and Darragh named on NI Commonwealth Squad

Three Donegal athletes have been included in the Northern Ireland team for this year’s Commonwealth Games in Australia.

As expected, the Finn Valley duo of SomMer Lecky and Dempsey McGuigan along with Raphoe’s Rachel Darragh have been named among the 88 athletes across 13 different sports.

Castlederg native Lecky who won gold at the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2017 will compete in the high jump and American based McGuigan will throw in the hammer.

Rachael Darragh, who is a niece of three time Olympian Chloe Magee, is one of three Badminton players.

The Games are due to take place from April 4-15 in Australia’s Gold Coast.