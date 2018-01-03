Government criticised over LUH trolley numbers

Figures revealed yesterday by the INMO, showing that the number of patients awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital in 2017 doubled, has been described as a damning indictment of Government Failure.

There were 4,889 patients waiting on a bed at the hospital last year, the highest annual figure since INMO records began.

Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn says these latest figures are truly shocking and are evidence of the Government’s policy of cuts and recruitment embargoes over the years.

He says the crisis cannot be allowed to continue: