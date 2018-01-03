Funding announced for Letterkenny flood relief works

More than a quarter of a million euro has been announced for flood defence works at the hospital end of Circular Road in Letterkenny, with Municipal District Mayor Jimmy Kavanagh saying he wants to see the project expanded towards Glenwood Park and Beechwood as quickly as possible.

Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran has confirmed just over €224,000 for new pipes and culvert at Oatfield Terrace, with almost €52,000 for 100 metres of new piping along Circular Road.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says this is the start of a bigger job which must be completed as quickly as possible………