Enterprise Ireland report 4% job increase in Donegal

Enterprise Ireland has reported strong job creation by its client companies in Donegal, with a 4% increase last year compared to 2016.

3,552 people are now employed by companies supported by the agency in Donegal.

Over 19,000 jobs were created across Ireland by companies supported by Enterprise Ireland in 2017 with 64% of new jobs created outside Dublin.

The West, Mid-West and North West saw the largest level of job increases at 7% last year.

Minister Heather Humphreys says; “Today’s results are consistent with the strong employment performance across the economy and she is very pleased to see this strong level of job creation delivered for Donegal by Enterprise Ireland backed companies.”

She added that it is the priority of her department, through Enterprise Ireland to support companies in Donegal to continue to build on this.

Today, Enterprise Ireland has announced the launch of a new Market Discovery Fund to support agency backed companies diversify into new markets and promote new products to existing markets.