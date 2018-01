Dr McKenna Cup Results

The three north west counties all had wins on the opening night of action in the Dr McKenna Cup on Wednesday and the new managers of Declan Bonner (Donegal), Damian McErlain (Derry) and Rory Gallagher (Fermanagh) would also start their competitive campaigns with victories.

Dr McKenna Cup Group C Rd1

Donegal 2-15 v 0-6 Queens

Fermangh 2-11 v 0-12 Monaghan

Dr McKenna Cup Group A Rd 1

Tyrone 4-20 v 2-11 Antrim

Cavan 0-15 v 0-12 St Marys

Dr McKenna Cup Group B Rd 1

Derry 2-14 v 3-10 Ulster University

Down 0-13 v 2-12 Armagh