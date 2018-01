A Donegal student is undertaking a major study to look at what impact, if any, drinking two pints has on a person’s ability to drive.

In what is thought to be a first, over 100 participants in the experiment will drive a simulator without alcohol and again with alcohol and then analysed for any changes.

Coláiste Ailigh student Iarlaith Mc Ginley told Highland Radio the study will look at a number of key factors when driving: