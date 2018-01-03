Donegal man appears at preliminary enquiry charged with causing GBH to footballer

A Donegal man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to former Derry City footballer Barry Molloy.

39 year-old Martin Cheung of Ardban, Muff appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate’s Court today.

He is charged with wounding Mr Molloy with intent to cause him GBH on a date between May 27 and May 30 last year.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and Mr Cheung said he did not wish to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

He was returned for trial to appear at the Crown Court on January 30 and was released on continuing bail.