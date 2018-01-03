Donegal beat Queens: Declan Bonner Reaction

Donegal started their McKenna Cup campaign with an easy 2-15 to 0-6 win over Queens University in Ballybofey on Wednesday night.

Donegal had the tie wrapped up by the start of the second quarter as they lead 1-5 to 0-0, helped by Man of the Match Michael Langan who scored 1-4 in that period and he went on to add two further points in the second half.

Dublin man Nathan Mullins grabbed the second goal just before the half time whistle to score on his competitive debut for Donegal.

Jamie Brennan and Cian Mulligan scored two points each in the second half while captain Hugh Mc Fadden, Ciaran McGinley, Caolan McGonagle, Darach O’Connor and Caolan Ward would also get on the score-sheet to give the new manager a winning start to his tenure.

Their next assignment is this Sunday against Monaghan in Clones.

Donegal boss Declan Bonner was satisfied with his sides performance…