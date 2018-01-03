Deevers signs for Harps as Mailey goes to Ballinamallard

Finn Harps have confirmed the signing of Jessie Deevers, a former Wolverhampton Wanderers Academy player who was on the books of Galway Utd last season.

The 20-year-old attacker from Ballina, was at Molineaux for two years before

signing for Galway Utd ahead of the 2016 Premier Division campaign.

Deevers left Galway in July and returned for a spell in the Mayo Junior League with Manulla.

Meanwhile Packie Mailey will not be returning to Harps after signing for Irish League side Ballinmallard United.

The 29 year old was one of four signings announced by Manager Gavin Dykes on Wednesday.

He joins former Harps men Richard Bush and Shane McGinty at the Fermanagh side.

Mailey took to social media on Wednesday evening thanking Harps for the opportunity to play and captaining the club.