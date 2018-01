A leading economist has suggested that a fall in house prices in Donegal is due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

The latest report by property website Daft.ie shows that in Donegal, prices in the final three months of 2017 were 2% lower than a year previously, compared to a fall of 11% seen a year ago.

The average house price in the county is now €137,000, 48% below peak levels.

The report’s author is Ronan Lyons: