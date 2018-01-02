Udaras CEO confident SLM workers will find new jobs

The CEO of Udaras na Gaeltachta says the priority for the authority is finding alternative employment for the 32 staff who lost their jobs with the shock closure of SLM in Gweedore just four days before Christmas.

Speaking on the 9 til Noon show this morning, Michael Heaney said while over €800,000 was approved for the company, that figure was based on the company achieving an employment level of 125, and only €171,000 of that was drawn down.

Mr Heaney acknowledged that the SLM closure is a setback, but says he is confident the growth of the park will continue, and the workers will fund alternative positions……..