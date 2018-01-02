The Secret Sound on The Naughty Alarm Clock

Here’s a list of the answers so far. Tune in every morning after 7am for your chance to win!
- Switching a kettle on/off
- Safety cap on medicine bottle
- Pulling the elastic on top of socks
- Bursting a balloon
- Cracking a Whip
- Snapping an elastic band
- Pulling the pin on a watch
- Hitting a ruler or pen off a table
- Pushing down the pin on a phone charger
- 2 magnets clicking together
- Snooker ball being hit by the cue ball
- Snapping a glow stick
- Dimmer switch
- Christmas Cracker
- Opening/closing ziplock bag
- Flicking open bottle cap
- “Fun Snap”/ Throw-down firecracker
- Flicking on torch on smartphone
- Piercing film lid on a microwave meal
- Tapping a button on keyboard
- Drop of water/leaking tap
- Flicking light switch on/off
- Popping bubble wrap
- Cracking an egg
- Gas Stove Ignition Lighter
- Clicking your fingers
- Striking/lighting a match
- Breaking a biscuit
- Cracking a nut
- Gas cooker spark
- Opening/closing a water bottle
- Breaking/snapping a piece of chocolate
- Closing the clip on a lever arch/ring binder folder
- Flicking the corner of a piece of paper
- Newton’s Cradle
- Needle stuck at the end of playing a record
- Removing suction cups
- Closing a padlock
- Tapping/cracking the top of a boiled egg
- Fire crackling
- Flipping the cover on mobile phone/magnetic clip
- Old fashion fountain pen
- Bouncing a table tennis ball
- Nail clipping
- Pressing the button on a typewritter
- Hitting a ruler off a desk
- Hitting a golf ball off a rubber Tee
- Texting on a mobile phone
- Clipping a duvet cover together
- Kit Kat
- Snapping a yoghurt pot
- Opening/closing a briefcase
- Popping a jar lid
- Slap-on wristband
- Switching an electric kettle on/off
- Old-fashioned tin maths set
- Closing a snap on a jacket/coat
- Mousetrap
- Popping a tablet out of blister pack
- Opening a can (eg mineral/beer can)
- Opening/closing a washing up liquid bottle
- Letterbox when postman puts letter through
- Locking a suitcase
- Spark from welder
- Dropping food (eg icecream) on the ground
- Clicking the button on car key
- Nail clippers
- Trip Switch
- Pop Fasteners (eg. on baby grow)
- Tapping a pen off a desk
- Clicking sound made by electric fence
- stapler
- closing a flap on a mobile phone
- pushing down a button on a gas heater
- Ice melting/cracking
- clock ticking