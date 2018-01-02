Reports of significant flooding in Inishowen

There are reports of flooding across Donegal with Inishowen again one of the worst effected areas.

A yellow weather warning was in place for Storm Eleanor which has brought heavy rain and strong winds with spot flooding and fallen trees affecting the north west region.

Six fire tenders were deployed to a number of incidents of flooding. Four crews have returned to base. Two others are completing assistance missions in Carndonagh and Burnfoot.

There were serious concerns over flooding in Carndonagh but its understood the waters are receding.

Many roads across the region remain effected by flood water making driving treacherous.

There is flooding again on the road between Stranorlar and Killross Junction, there is flooding on the Raphoe / Convoy Road and at Newtowncunningham.

The Council issued a warning of a threat of flooding at Quay carpark in Donegal town while the shore road at Mullinasole was under water for a time.

There are also issues with the ESB Network – 41 are without power in Kilcar a further 50 are without electricity in Ballymacarry.

Commenting on the flooding Minister Joe McHugh said ‘I want to pay tribute to all the Fire crews and ESB crews for their work this evening here in the County. However there remain seriously difficult driving conditions across Donegal with localised flooding on many roads – so if you have to be out, please drive carefully and please slow down. There will be high tides again in the morning so stay away from piers etc.’