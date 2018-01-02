Over 1000 homes without power in Inishowen as Storm Eleanor hits Donegal

Over a thousand homes are currently without power in Inishowen.

As storm Eleanor makes landfall, strong winds and heavy rain continue to hit Donegal with a yellow status weather warning remaining in place until tomorrow night.

Met Eireann is forecasting wind speeds of 55 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h and 20 to 25mm of rainfall in some parts of Donegal.

1332 homes are without power in Buncrana due to a fault.

ESB has apologised to customers for loss of supply and say they are currently working to repair the fault by 9pm tonight.

Meanwhile, in Ballymacarry an additional 46 power outages have been reported with the utility estimating power will be restored by 9:15pm.

Drivers are again being advised to slow down as Storm Eleanor makes her way across the country.

While Eleanor isn’t going to be as bad as 2017’s Ophelia, she’ll still be strong enough to cause structural damage so drivers should watch out for debris on the roads

Brian Farrell from the Road Safety Authority has this advice: