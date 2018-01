New car registrations in Donegal are down over 16% compared to 2016.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, over 2,900 new registrations were recorded in 2017, compared to 3,523 the previous year, a decrease of 16.46%.

Nationally new car registrations are down 10%

SIMI Director General, Alan Nolan says; “Without Brexit we would have anticipated a reasonable level of growth in the market but in the aftermath of the UK Brexit vote we had modified our projection.”