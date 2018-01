Donegal County Council has been allocated just over €55,000 to help offset the costs associated with Storm Ophelia on October 16th last.

The money from the Department of Housing Planning and Local Government is on top of a grant of €1.76 million to offset the costs of the flooding in Inishowen on August 22nd last.

The department says the damage to the roads network as reported by Donegal County Council to the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport is €15.3m.