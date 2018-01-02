Disappointment for Raphoe Hockey as they lose in Linden Cup Final

Raphoe Hockey Club lost out 5-0 to Bangor in the Linden Cup Final yesterday.

It is the second year in a row that Bangor have lifted the trophy, and were in control for nearly the entirety of the match. Raphoe managed only one chance in front of goal in the 70 minutes, in a game where they were missing key players William Wauchope and William Kilpatrick.

In their league clash last week, Raphoe were able to keep Bangor scoreless in the second-half, but 4 of Bangor’s goals were scored after the interval in the final on New Year’s Day.