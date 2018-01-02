Decrease in number of road deaths in Donegal in 2017

The Transport Minister says he wants to bring in bigger speeding fines as soon as possible.

Shane Ross thinks the faster people drive the more penalty points they should get.

His comments are in response to the latest road safety figures which show there’s been a drop in the number of deaths on our roads.

In Donegal, there were six deaths on the roads in the county in 2017, down from ten in 2016.

Nationally, 158 people died on Irish roads in 2017, 15% less than the previous year.

Minister Ross says we now need to treat speeding like drink driving: