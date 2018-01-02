Declan Bonner says Donegal have a lot done ahead of McKenna Cup

Donegal start their McKenna Cup campaign on Wednesday evening against Queens University in Ballybofey.

It’s going to be a different looking Donegal side, with a number of changes since the championship came to an end last summer in the qualifiers.

Nathan Mullins will feature at midfielder for the Donegal seniors for the first time tomorrow night, the St Vincent’s man played in recent challenge games against Roscommon and Armagh.

Odhran McNiallais’ much anticipated return to the Donegal line up could be put on hold as the Gaoth Dobhair man is suffering from a chest infection but a decision on that will be left to the last minute.

The likes of Michael Murphy, Neil McGee, Ryan McHugh and Frank McGlynn all returned to training on New Years Day but they are not expected to be playing matches until midway through the league.

Manager Declan Bonner says the squad have worked hard since they returned to training…