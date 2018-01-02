Ciaran Gallagher stays with Harps

Goalkeeper Ciaran Gallagher has signed a new contract with Finn Harps for the 2018 season.

Manager Ollie Horgan says the decision of the 25-year-old to agree terms is hugely positive as he continues the work of building a squad for what is expected to be a hugely competitive League of Ireland First Division campaign.

“To have a player of Ciaran’s calibre re-signing just demonstrates the desire he has to continue to play his part with Finn Harps even though we are going to be in the First Division this season. He has been a key player for me over the past three seasons and will be hugely influential with his experience for us for the season ahead” Horgan said.

Gallagher made his debut for Harps in April 2009 and kept 17 clean sheets in Harps promotion to the Premier Division a few seasons ago.

Gallagher made his 200th appearance for Harps in the Premier Division game against Bohemians in Ballybofey back in July. Only Gerry Murray has made more appearances as goalkeeper for Harps.