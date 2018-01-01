The Sinking of HMS Laurentic

The HMS Laurentic was a British ocean liner of the White Star Line that sank on Lough Swilly, County Donegal over 100 years ago.

It was converted to an armed merchant cruiser at the onset of World War I, and on the 25 January 1917, the Laurentic struck two mines with the loss of 354 lives.

She was carrying about 43 tons of gold ingots at the time of her loss, and 20 bars of gold are yet to be recovered.

Buncrana man Jim Doherty has been researching the history of the vessel and the subsequent salvaging attempts…