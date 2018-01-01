PSNI investigate a number of incidents over weekend

Police in Northern Ireland are investigating a number of separate incidents which were reported over the bank-holiday weekend.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the burglary of a house in the Melmount Road area of Sion Mills sometime between 10.30am on Saturday, December 30th and 3pm yesterday. Its reported a number of items including passports, a necklace and a laptop computer were stolen from the house which was unoccupied at the time.

The second report followed a burglary and attempted burglary in Derry yesterday evening, December 31st. It’s reported a house in the Templemore Park area of the city was broken into between 4pm and 6pm. An attempt was made to enter a second house in the area around the same time and detectives are investigating a possible link between the incidents.

Police are also appealing for witnesses following an assault on licenced premises in Castlederg in the early hours of this morning, January 1st. Reports suggest an altercation took place in the premises shortly after 1am. Two males sustained a number of injuries as a result. Three men aged 26, 28 and 31 were arrested a short time later on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. Two of the males remain in custody.