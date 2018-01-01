Plans for wheelchair friendly play area in Brooke Park welcomed



Derry City and Strabane District Council have confirmed that the new wheelchair-friendly play area will be open in Brooke Park in the spring of next year.

The development will help families whose children are affected by access issues to standard play equipment.

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper welcomed the news, saying:

“I would like to congratulate everyone involved in helping make this now happen and addressing this issue. It will obviously be a massive boost to the families of people with disabilities who can now avail of the facilities that council support will provide.”