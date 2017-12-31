Police appeal following suspected arson in Limavady



Police in Limavady are appealing for information following a report of a car on fire in the town in the early hours of this morning.

PSNI recieved the report shortly after 2am and attended the incident along with units from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service. The car, a white Volkswagen Golf was completely destroyed in the blaze.

The incident is currently being treated as suspected arson, and authorities have appealed for anyone who was in the Edenmore Road area around the time of the incident and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have information, to contact in police in Limavady on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 166 of 31/12/17.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.