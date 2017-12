An orange wind warning has been issued for a number of counties, including Donegal between tonight and tomorrow morning.

Storm Dylan is expected to track close to Connacht and Ulster coasts.

The biggest impact from the winds will be felt in the north-west of the country with forecasts expecting gusts of between 110 and 125km/h.

High seas are also forecast along the west coast with a risk of coastal flooding.

Met Eireann forecaster Vincent O’Shea outlines the conditions we can expect: