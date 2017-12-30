2017 Sporting Review – Tyrone GAA

Tyrone were crowned Ulster champions for the second year in a row, proving far too strong for Down in Clones.

They went on to reach the All Ireland Semi Final but lost to eventual winners Dublin.

Tyrone defeated Derry comfortably by a score of 2-13 -1- 07 to win their sixth consecutive McKenna Cup campaign.

In the last decade, Tyrone have featured in every McKenna Cup final and won eight.

This year, Sean Cavanagh retired, and manager Mickey Harte decided to stay on.

Below is the review of Tyrone GAA in 2017…