It was a busy year on the hurling year in the North West.

Derry won the 2017 Nicky Rackard Cup and Donegal secured promotion to Division 2B of the league after winning Division 3A. Setanta were crowned Ulster Hurling Junior Club Champions in November following a 2-17 v 3-11 win over Na Magha.

The panel review the year’s North West hurling action…