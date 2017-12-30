2017 Sporting Review – Donegal Ladies

The Donegal Ladies reached a first ever Division 1 League Final, but their dreams of winning both Division 2 and Division 1 National League Titles in successive years ended when they fell to defending champions Cork – 2-15 to 2-14.

Onto the Championship and the county ladies won their second Ulster Senior title in three years.

On route they had to come from 1-8 down against Armagh in the semi final.

Helped by 1-7 from Termon’s Geraldine McLaughlin they turned it around to win by four.

On Ulster Final day sharp shooter McLaughlin played a captain’s role with a magnificent 2-6 against reigning champions Monaghan to win 4-11 to 0-15.

The year however would end on a disappointing note as Donegal’s hopes of a first All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship title were dashed at the quarter-final stage

when they lost to underdogs Mayo 3-14 to 2-11.

There were celebrations however on the double for the Hegarty’s from Moville at Ladies Football All-Stars when Senior players Ciara and Niamh were both honoured with awards, a rarity for sisters to be honoured in the same year.

A mixed year for the Donegal Ladies reviewed…