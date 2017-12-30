2017 Sporting Review – Club GAA action

It was a great year for North West clubs on the GAA front. Kilcar claimed a league and championship double in Donegal, before losing out to Slaughtneil in the Ulster Semi-Final.

Naomh Colmcille have claimed their spot in the All-Ireland Semi-Final, after claiming the county’s first ever Ulster Junior title with a win over Belnaleck of Fermanagh, and beating Scotland’s Dunedin Connollys in Edinburgh.

Slaughtneil had a treble double this year, winning the Ulster Camogie, Hurling and Football Championships.

Omagh St. Enda’s claimed the Tyrone SFC by defeating Errigal Ciaran.

At Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta, St. Naul’s won the junior title, and Naomh Colmcille defeated Clonbur of Galway to claim the Intermediate women’s title.

The panel reviewed the year’s club GAA action…