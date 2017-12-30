2017 Sporting Review – Boxing

Jason Quigley brought a professional boxing title back to Donegal in 2017.

On a Thursday night in March on the American West Coast Jason won the North American

Boxing Confederation title by defeating Glen Tapia in Fantasy Springs, Indio, California.

In doing so the Twin Towns man extended his unbeaten pro record to 13 fights.

Derry Professional Connor Coyle is out to 7-0 and is hoping for a title fight in 2018.

Tyrone McCullagh is 9-0 and hopes for a British or European title fight early in 2018.

Elsewhere in July there was a brilliant bronze medal for Illies Golden Gloves Boxing Club member John Moran at the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas.

The panel reviewed the year’s boxing action…