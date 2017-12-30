2017 Sporting Review – Badminton

2017 was a fantastic year for the Magees from Raphoe.

In April – Chloe and Sam Magee become the first Irish badminton team to claim a medal at
European level.

They secured a bronze medal in Denmark reaching the semi finals of the European
Championships.

In June they also won the Spanish International title by overcoming Dutch opponents 21-11 21-18.

in February History was made at the Irish Senior National Badminton Championsips in Lisburn when Chloe Magee won the mixed doubles and women’s doubles titles.

2017 Badminton review…

