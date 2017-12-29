Trial continues of man accused of murdering Buncrana woman

The trial is continuing in India of Vikat Bhagat, the man charged with the rape and murder of Buncrana woman Danielle Mc Laughlin in Goa, India in March of this year.

The Times of India is reporting that Bhagat’s father is seeking the release of a scooter which has been kept by policeas it was used by the accused.

However, the Public Prosecutor has objected to the application claiming that the scooter is an important piece of evidence. He also argued that there are traces of evidence on the scooter which may be destroyed if it is released.

The trial has been adjourned until January 4th.