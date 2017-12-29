Murphy, McGee and McGlynn to miss opening matches of National League

Michael Murphy, Neil McGee and Frank McGlynn will all miss the first half of the Allianz National Football League due to injury, as is reported in the Donegal Democrat.

The trio are recovering from injuries, and though they are expected to return to full training soon, they will not feature in the opening League games.

Leo McLoone also looks set to miss the League opener. The Naomh Conaill clubman opted out last year, but is back in the squad this year. Donegal manager Declan Bonner said that McLoone may not be fit for the game against Kerry following a a problem that he is recovering from.

This means that Donegal will be missing a few key players for their National Football League opener against Kerry in Killarney on January 28th, with Paddy McGrath out with a knee injury also.