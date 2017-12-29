Man robbed Derry shop with a crutch

Detectives in Derry are appealing for witnesses following a robbery at a commercial premises on Foyle Road in the city on Wednesday.

Police in Derry say at around 5 o’clock on Wednesday evening, a man entered the shop and threatened staff with a crutch. He attempted to take money from the cash register without success before making off with a charity box. The male was wearing a black baseball hat, a black zip up hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms with a black stripe.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact them at Strand Road PSNI station.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, which police say is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.