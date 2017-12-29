ESB crews on standby as wind warning follows overnight snow

No major problems are being reported on main roads this morning after overnight snow in parts of the North West, but gardai are urging continued caution, particularly on side roads and areas which have not been treated.

Donegal County Council says a full gritting programme is in place today, but motorists should never assume a road is ice free.

AA Roadwatch are reoporting particularly difficult conditions around Letterkenny, and also problems on the N56 between Frosses and Kilraine after a lorry jacknifed, leading to diversions being put in place.

Meanwhile, a status yellow wind warning is place for 9 counties this morning with winds up to 110 kms per hour expected.

Met Eireann issued the alert for Donegal, Galway, North Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

ESB crews will be ready to restore power to any areas which may be badly affected by the strong winds.

At present, there are no problems being reported in Donegal.

Public Safety Manager with ESB Networks Arthur Byrne says Christmas time is always busy for crews……….